They served presidents, developed color television and survived the Battle of the Bulge.

They drove school buses, trucks and motorcycles, collected postcards, held Ivy League degrees, and served in Korea and Vietnam.

A nurse's aide, a farmer, a college professor. The "Mother Superior" of Zangari's 220 Lounge.

Loved by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who, in most cases, had to say goodbye from afar, as COVID-19 "took another life in the dark loneliness of lockdown and quarantine."

"This is such a difficult time to lose someone: grieving and social distancing just do not work together," wrote the daughters of one victim.

According to the county's coroner, more than 200 people have died of coronavirus here since the pandemic took its first local life on March 26.

Most have had their lives recounted on the obituary pages of LNP | LancasterOnline over the past six weeks, but only a small number of those tributes have publicly confirmed that their deaths were related to COVID-19.

Here are 18 coronavirus victims whose LNP | LancasterOnline obituaries cited the disease's role in their deaths. They are but a fraction of the ongoing pandemic's local toll so far.

William R. Hemperly Jr., 92, died May 2

After serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II, Hemperly became a machinist at Armstrong and worked there until his retirement. An avid baseball player, he was a centerfielder for teams at Armstrong and in Lititz, Smithville and Strasburg.

Harry Rowland Nickols “Nick” Bitzer, 74, died April 30

As an Air Force sergeant, Bitzer helped to guard Air Force One under President Lyndon B. Johnson. He later worked for 28 years as an inspector at Hamilton Watch Company, was the first night watchman at Woodcrest Villa and loved to share his collection of top-grossing movies of all time.

In his youth, Bitzer "organized neighborhood softball teams, kept batting averages, and his family pool was always a focus of our activities," a childhood friend remembered in an online tribute.

W. Edward Pederson, 92, died April 28

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, Pederson studied chemical engineering and helped to develop color television at RCA, traveling to Western Europe, Russia and China. He also played contract bridge and was an avid coin collector and bird watcher, traveling to all 50 states to acquire an American Birding Association Life List of over 720 species.

Wayne L. Wolford, 95, died April 27

Wolford survived the Battle of the Bulge, served a long career with the Pennsylvania Railroad and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame. Gifted with a subtle sense of humor, he played guitar with his brother with they were growing up in Duncannon, and he served 50 years on his Presyterian church’s board of trustees.

“The coronavirus pandemic has stolen this much loved and admired fine man from us," his family wrote in his obituary.

Dr. Ernest M. Wood, 82, died April 25

Wood was the duty officer at Bethesda Naval Hospital when President John F. Kennedy’s body was flown back from Dallas in 1963, and tried to comfort the slain president's family that day. He later helped to deliver thousands of babies as head of obstetrics and gynecology at Lancaster General Hospital.

"We were blessed to have him deliver 3 of our 4 children at Lancaster General," one admirer wrote in an online condolence.

James Henry Walck, 95, died April 19

A World War II veteran with service in North Africa, Walck had a successful career as an insurance executive and was an avid fan of Penn State Football, for decades rarely missing a home game. He enjoyed collecting vintage postcards, old prints, and Christmas ornaments at local auctions and flea markets.

Lois J. Brubaker, 84, died April 18

A former Ephrata resident, Brubaker was a nurse’s aide and a homemaker, with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Victoria Eichelberger, 74, died April 18

Eichelberger was a school bus driver for Pequea Valley and covered school board meetings for the Intelligencer Journal. She was an avid antiquer and enjoyed riding horses, kayaking and spending time at the Chesapeake Bay with her family. She also enjoyed practical jokes, "which she played on everyone and often."

Constance Louise “Connie” Hollinger, 70, died April 17

A native of Lititz, “Connie” Hollinger was an accomplished college professor in Ohio with a doctorate in psychology, but never liked to be the center of attention. She was remembered in online tributes as "a giant in Ohio's school psychology profession" an "amazing mentor" and a hero.

Jack W. Coons, 77, died April 14

A graduate of J.P McCaskey High School and the University of Georgia, Coons served in he U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and later had a career in sales and marketing. He loved sports and counted the Georgia Bulldogs and Baltimore Orioles as his favorite teams.

Alexis J. Zervanos, 85, died April 11.

After growing up in West Reading, Zervanos obtained degrees from Yale and Harvard universities before becoming disabled while teaching in California in 1968. He came home to be near family in Pennsylvania, where his “walls were filled with books, a constant source of solace and enrichment of his life.”

James “Jim” W. Diem, 71, died April 8

A Vietnam Veteran whose exposure to Agent Orange caused him later health issues, Diem lived in the Welsh Mountain area, worked as an estimator and was a longtime member of the Retreads Motorcycle Club. "He always brought a smile to my face," a former co-worker remembered.

Amy Z. Weaver, 91, died April 5

A single mother who taught her four daughters perseverance, Weaver worked for Elixir in Leola, the Plaza Restaurant at King and Prince, and Penn Dairies when it was on North Queen Street. She was also "Mother Superior" at Zangari's 220 Lounge, enjoyed Scrabble, cards, plants and travel, and received her first Kindle on her 80th birthday.

"She was a strong woman" who "made it through the living-in-a-nursing home adjustment, a leg amputation and pneumonia a time or two, but not Covid 19!" her family wrote.

Bie Lun Leung, 52, died April 5

Leung held an M.B.A. in accounting and worked for 23 years at Case New Holland, most recently in the Pricing and Programming Department. Her colleagues remember her fondly as "a hard worker, smart and dependable with a good sense of humor sprinkled with a bit of sass."

Her family remembers her "warm smile, gentle and kind spirit, and friendly competitive nature." She is survived by her husband and twin 5-year-old daughters. As of Tuesday, friends had raised more than $32,000 for the family through a GoFundMe campaign.

Thomas Henry Davis, 92, died April 4

A World War II veteran who served in northern Italy — sometimes on horseback or skis — Davis had a 40-year career at Armstrong World Industries and enjoyed wintering in Florida, where he and his wife, Lucille, had a back porch “overlooking the thirteenth tee.”

Samuel H. Stoltzfus, 90, died April 1

After growing up Amish, Stoltzfus served as a Jeep driver in the Korean War before driving 4 million miles as a civilian truck driver and working as an auctioneer. An extrovert, he cherished time with family and friends old and new. As Stoltzfus lay near death and in isolation in a local hospital, his son sang him a final tribute over Zoom, while a nurse held up a video screen.

Larry L. Strickler, 83, died March 30

A graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, Strickler worked as a plumber and diesel mechanic and enjoyed woodworking and wildflowers.

John McCullough Gibson, 99, died March 28

Gibson was a World War II veteran ad DuPont accountant with an M.B.A degree when he chose to become a dairy farmer in 1952 in Drumore, southern Lancaster County. He also pursued a life of volunteer service with the American Heart Association, Boy Scouts of America and other groups. He was “vibrant, healthy and engaged at 99,” when he “was suddenly taken by COVID-19."