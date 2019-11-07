Veterans Day is Monday.
It's a federal holiday observed annually on November 11 to honor veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
The following are some of the events going on around the county:
Saturday
CONESTOGA: Building Bridges Foundation, 230 Indian Hill Road, holds its annual Veterans Day Event from 10 a.m -2 p.m. Saturday featuring lunch, gift baskets, auction, kids corner at the barn, horse painting, story time with UDS service dogs, craft making and more. For more information, call 717-368-3019.
Sunday
LANCASTER: South Central PaARTners at Millersville University and Write Face, a non-profit organization that provides free writing and journaling workshops for veterans and their families, hosts a spoken word festival from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. For more information. contact Marci Nelligan, marci.nelligan@millersville.edu
LANCASTER: Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates Chapter 1008 will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m, rain or shine, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Greenwood Cemetery on South Queen Street.
Monday
ELIZABETHTOWN: A Veterans Day program will be held at 2 p.m. Monday after a musical prelude at 1:30 p.m., in the Freemasons Cultural Center’s Brossman Ballroom at Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. It will honor all U.S. military service personnel, present and past, with special recognition of Vietnam War veterans. The March Masters and Masonic Village’s Men’s Chorus will perform. Speaker is Brig. Gen. David E. Wood of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
EPHRATA: The Historical Society of Cocalico Valley will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Road, Ephrata. Admission is free. Tyler Gum will speak about the role of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 28th Division in the Battle of the Meuse-Argonne.
LANCASTER: Lancaster County commissioners will hold a ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Monday, at the plaza at the corner of North Queen and West Chestnut streets, honoring the county’s veterans and will unveil a plaque in their honor and memory. Lt. Gen. Dennis Benchoff will speak.