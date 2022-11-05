Masonic Villages flags
Veterans and active-duty military will be honored for their service on Friday, Veterans Day — or in the days following — through special ceremonies and discounts in Lancaster County and surrounding areas.

Here are some of the ways restaurants, stores and organizations here are honoring veterans.

Ceremonies

- Building Bridges Foundation, which provides equine assisted therapy services specializing in helping military members and their families, will host an event at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 12. Attendees will hear stories from veterans. There will be musical entertainment, lunch and a tour of Building Bridges at 230 Indian Hill Road, Conestoga. For more information, visit lanc.news/BuildingBridgesVets.

- The Woodcrest Villa Veterans Group will hold two events Friday at the retirement community at 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. A Veterans Day program will be at 9 a.m. in the auditorium, with state. Rep. Brett Miller as a speaker. The event will be followed at 11 a.m. by the dedication of The Never Forget Garden, a memory garden, in commemoration of the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There will be an invocation by the Rev. Grover Devault, a retired Army lieutenant colonel; a wreath laying; and the playing of taps.

- The Marietta Community House will host a special event to honor all veterans at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at 264 W. Market St., Marietta. There will be a short ceremony with local speakers followed by a brick dedication. The event will end with a brief reception with refreshments and tours of the buildings.

- Ephrata Borough will suspend a large American flag across the Winters Memorial Trail from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday. Light refreshments will be provided.

Meal discounts

Unless otherwise noted, these discounts and deals apply Friday only. Most cover both veterans and active-duty members of the military. For discounts and free offers at chain restaurants, be sure to ask whether your local location is participating in the offer.

- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

- Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Available in-restaurant only.

- Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

- Golden Corral: Golden Corral is hosting a Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. to close Nov. 14. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

- Hoss’s Steak and Sea House: Veterans and active-duty military receive 20% off any meal and beverage purchase.

- Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

- Ruby Tuesday: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Garden Bar entree.

- Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty military and military spouses get a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee.

- Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carryout from a select menu and can be used anytime until May 30, 2023.

- Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl: Veterans and active military with ID receive 50% off any meal along with 25% off anything in the gift shop.

- Sheetz: Veterans and active-duty military get a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash.

- TGI Fridays: Veterans and active-duty military personnel with ID can get a free meal chosen from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Wawa: Veterans, active-duty military and their family members get a free cup of hot coffee.

- Wendy’s: Veterans and active-duty military get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

- Yoder’s Restaurant & Buffet in New Holland: Veterans with ID receive a free buffet.

Other services

- At Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, on Friday, veterans and active military can watch a movie for $5 with ID.

- The Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office offers the “Thank a Vet” program, through which veterans can get a special ID card to use at a variety of local businesses for discounts. For more information and a list of merchants that participate in the program, visit the program's website at lancasterdeeds.com/vet-id.

- Gish’s Furniture is kicking off a year-round 5% discount Friday for veterans and active-duty service people at its four locations — including ones in Lancaster and East Earl.

