While signing loans to start her East Cocalico Township bridal shop in 2016, Tiffany Rupert said she had a “dream list” of things she wanted to accomplish with her business.

Among them: “Bridal giveaways.”

Three years later, she can check that off the list.

And if that wasn’t enough, the giveaway falls on a very special day for the 37-year-old: Veterans Day.

“It’s a dream come true," the U.S. Navy veteran said. “I feel like I have come full circle.”

Rupert, who owns Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique, teamed up with national nonprofit Brides Across America to give away wedding gowns to veterans for their special day.

Brides Across America helps connect brides-to-be that are veterans or first responders with free dresses for their weddings.

Beginning today, Rupert will have nearly a dozen women selected by the nonprofit visit her boutique for dress fittings. The women receiving the dresses will come from as close as Lancaster County to as far as Florida.

Rupert said she is thrilled to finally be able to give back after several years growing her business.

‘Truly an honoring moment’

Rupert served in the U.S. Navy from 2004 to 2008. After coming back home to Ephrata, she worked two part-time jobs — at a gym and the other at a bridal store — while going to school for criminal justice.

She eventually worked her way up to management at the bridal store. Upon graduating, she went into a brief career in criminal justice.

“Nothing stuck” in the field, she said, so she turned her eye back to the bridal shop.

“It was the one thing that did make me happy,” she said. “It’s not work ... it’s fun.”

The smiles and tears she saw from people are priceless, she said.

“It’s just truly an honoring moment every time someone chooses their (wedding) dress with my business,” she said.

After a few years of learning the ins and outs of the bridal wear industry and scrupulously saving, Rupert opened her own bridal shop at 1832 N. Reading Road in February 2016.

Earlier this year, she was asked to host the free wedding dress giveaway. Some of the dresses are from Brides Across America, and Rupert is giving away gowns from her shop.

As she prepares to make wedding days even more special for fellow veterans, Rupert thinks back to the bridal giveaway entry on her dream list.

“On Veterans Day, I’ll finally be able to do that,” she said.