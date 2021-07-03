After leasing from Upper Leacock Township the last two decades, Veritas Academy has purchased its building at 26 Hillcrest Ave. in Leola for $3.2 million via public auction.

The purchase, finalized June 22, comes at a time of steady growth for the Christian private school, prompting discussions around whether to relocate or remain a tenant until an opportunity to buy presented itself, school officials said.

“We want to use it as a home for the school for a long time,” said Jonathan Daughtrey, the school’s executive director of administration.

The 47,000-square-foot facility was originally built in 1955 as Leola Elementary School in the Conestoga Valley School District. County property records show Upper Leacock Township purchased the building from the school district for $1.6 million in 1999. That same year, Veritas Academy moved into the facility from St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Manheim Township, where it was located since its founding three years prior.

Most recently, Upper Leacock Township offices, Steps to Success Daycare, the Leola branch of the Lancaster Public Library and Veritas Academy occupied the Hillcrest Avenue facility.

The library closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the daycare has relocated to 18 Quarry Road in Leola, leaving the township and academy as the remaining occupants.

In recent months, Veritas officials learned of the township's desire to sell the building, presenting the school with a unique opportunity to bid on the building. On April 27, Veritas secured the winning bid for the 12-acre property.

The township has since moved its offices to 161 Newport Road.

Immediate plans for the building include replacing its archaic HVAC system, then adding classrooms and renovating the gymnasium.

Veritas has experienced steady growth the past several years, particularly since last year, Daughtrey said. Enrollment, he said, has climbed 10 to 15%. The school now serves more than 270 students in preschool through 12th grade

The school, which has generally operated with one class per grade, is looking to expand to two classes per grade. It’s already begun with a second kindergarten and first grade class this school year.

Veritas plans to launch a capital campaign raising funds for the renovations. A campaign goal hasn’t been set, Daughtrey said. It also was approved for a $260,000 open-end mortgage, county property records show. An open-end mortgage is a type of loan that a borrower can access portions of over a specified time. Daughtrey said the extra loan is to use for renovations if necessary.

The school recently completed an initial campaign raising money for the building purchase. Daughtrey didn’t disclose how much was raised, but he said it was more than expected.

Even now, he said, families have lent a helping hand, going as far as moving furniture inside the building and pulling weeds.

“It’s an older building. There’s a lot of work to be done,” he said. “But, so far, I just think our community has come together to really make this happen.”

The building purchase, Daughtrey said, should not directly impact tuition, which, according to the school’s website, ranges from $970 for preschool two mornings a week to $11,220 for grades seven through 12.