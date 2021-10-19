Khali Truitt said he was working at the iColor cellphone repair kiosk on Sunday afternoon when he saw five males begin to jump another male a few feet away from him. The male being attacked, who was accompanied by a friend, tried to pull a gun, Truitt said.

Truitt, 26, said the male being jumped wasn’t the first to shoot. Instead, one of the others shot the male, prompting him to start firing back. Truitt immediately took cover on the ground, he said.

Outside, after the shooting had occurred and bystanders began to run from the mall, a small group of Boy Scouts at a volunteering event in the old Sears Auto Center helped at least 100 fleeing people take shelter, according to Matt Adams, CEO of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

“There was a lot of quick thinking by the Scouts and the adult volunteers,” Adams, 48, said. “They were helping, just trying to keep people calm and let them know they’re in a safe place.”

Both accounts provide more detail to a story of a chaotic scene at the mall Sunday and how bystanders intervened in the midst of the confusion.

Police said the shooting, which left four injured, began after two males who knew each other fought over a gun one was holding before the armed male, identified by police as a 16-year-old from Lancaster city, fired at least two shots.

Police said an armed bystander with a legally owned and carried gun, who had been in a nearby store, approached the scene and fired shots at the people fighting.

Truitt heard but could not completely see the bystander shooting, he said. A video obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline shows Truitt taking cover behind a store counter before being beckoned away by a man holding a gun, whom Truitt said was the armed bystander. Truitt told the armed bystander he was going to render first aid to one of the people shot after hearing the injured person pleading for help, he said.

In a different video, Truitt is seen providing first aid to an injured male on the ground, using the male’s T-shirt to apply pressure to a wound. Truitt said the male had been shot in three places but was bleeding out of his face the most, so he applied pressure there.

Police said those shot included the 16-year-old suspect, two other men who were fighting over the gun, and a woman who had been walking through the mall with her family and was hit in the arm. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and two of those shot have already been released from the hospital, police said.

As of Tuesday, no one had been formally charged in the shooting, though the 16-year-old remains hospitalized and in police custody.

Fewer than 10 Scouts, from different troops in the county, were at the volunteering event on Sunday, Adams said. Volunteers handed out water and kept those sheltering updated on what they were hearing about the shooting, he added.

Truitt returned to work Tuesday and said he’s not scared but is trying to be more aware of his surroundings.

“I kind of stared everybody that was walking by me down, just being as vigilant as I can be, because I obviously wasn’t too vigilant on Sunday,” he said.