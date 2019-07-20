Just after noon, a crash happened at Orange and Lime Streets, near the YWCA in Lancaster City.
Reportedly, the driver of the Nissan Rogue drove through a red light at Lime Street, hitting a Volkswagen SUV. The Nissan hit the tree and then flipped.
The occupants of the Volkswagen walked away with a few scrapes. People in the Nissan, including a child, were transported to the hospital.
A sergeant on the scene said that there is no word on the extent of injuries of those involved in the crash.
Traffic was being redirected on both Lime and Orange streets while road crews cleaned up the accident.
This story will be updated.