The morning of April 29 had been a good day for Keith Henninger. He and his wife caught a Saturday matinee at Fulton Theatre in downtown Lancaster, then visited a friend in the city.

But when they returned to their West Grant Street home in the afternoon, Henninger got a strange call from the owner of his property. He said someone had smashed in the window of Keith’s car -- in broad daylight in a well-traveled parking lot.

“I was confused at first. I thought maybe it was a mistake,” Henninger said. “Then I saw the hole in my window and I was like ‘Oh my God, who would do this?’”

The driver-side window of Henninger's bright green 2015 Kia Soul had been shattered, and the door lock was mangled, rendering the handle useless. The car was parked in a lot that serves Thistle Finch Distillery and has a tattoo shop and skate park nearby, but regular foot traffic proved to be no deterrent.

Henninger said he believes the break-in is a localized occurrence of a nationwide rash of car thefts spurred by a social media video.

In 2022, a TikTok user posted a video showing how to quickly get past the plastic covering the steering column in a Kia vehicle and start the car by using a flathead screwdriver or a USB plug, like the one at the end of a phone-charging cable, as if it were a key.

Since then, criminals have been taking the “Kia challenge,” breaking into vehicles made by Kia and Hyundai — manufacturers of lower-cost vehicles with less sophisticated security — and taking them on joy rides and often wrecking them. These lawbreakers, many of them teenagers, call themselves the Kia Boyz.

The National Highway and Safety Administration blames the trend for at least 14 crashes and eight fatalities, but lawyers suing the carmakers say the number is likely much higher.

Thousands of cars have been stolen over the past year, and 17 state attorneys general last month called on the federal government to force Hyundai and Kia to issue a recall of the susceptible vehicles.

Instead of a recall, Kia and Hyundai have offered to install a free security patch that makes vehicles more difficult to steal. The patch updates a vehicle’s software to prevent it from starting without a key fob first unlocking it.

Henninger had the patch installed at a local Kia dealership, and it likely prevented his car from being stolen.

The car theft trend only recently made its way to Lancaster. Two weeks ago, Lancaster city police issued a warning to local Kia and Hyundai owners, telling them to contact automakers to get the security patch.

Felonious fad

Grant Cicero and Tarek Abdelaal, two mechanics at the Lancaster Kia dealership on Main Street in East Petersburg, said they have seen an increase in the number of stolen and damaged cars in the past three weeks. Cicero said the dealership received one vehicle three weeks ago, five the next week, and three more were brought in by Thursday of last week, an abnormally high volume.

Cicero said the cheaper materials used in modern cars along with the advent of cars that start remotely is at least partially to blame for a rise in vehicle thefts.

“Anytime there’s new technology released, there’s someone smarter who can take advantage of it,” Cicero said.

Abdelaal said the Kia security upgrade takes 20 minutes to install and can definitely help protect the car, especially with the warning sticker dealers place on an upgraded car, telling would-be thieves that the vehicle’s security has been enhanced.

While he has seen other vehicles broken into, Cicero said Kia Souls appear to be the car most frequently targeted. He does not know why.

Henninger, an audio-visual specialist in Penn Manor School District, has seen firsthand how social media trends can affect young people’s behavior. He’s witnessed other such destructive trends, like one that encouraged students to rip the seats off toilets and vandalize school bathrooms.

Although he has been frustrated by the trend and the company’s slow response to it, Henninger knows it won’t last. He ended up paying $50 out of pocket for the window and broken lock, and he was able to borrow a car from a friend in the meantime.

“At the end of the day I feel lucky it’s just a window and door lock,” Henninger said. “I’m not rushing to get another car. This will pass.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.