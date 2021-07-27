A section of Oregon Pike was closed in Manheim Township for just under an hour on Tuesday afternoon after a one-vehicle crash, according to Manheim Township police.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Oregon Pike near Olde Hickory Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

One female occupant was freed from the crash, police said. She did not have life-threatening injuries, according to Manheim Township Lt. Michael Piacentino.

The incident was reported as complete at 1:08 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Police opened lanes on Oregon Pike back up around 1:30 p.m.