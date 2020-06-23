Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment after a vehicle struck the back of a box truck and overturned onto railroad tracks in Paradise Township Monday afternoon.

The crash took place in the 3400 block of Lincoln Highway East around 4:40 p.m., Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported.

While following too closely behind a box truck, a Ford 500 struck the vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police reported. The Ford traveled across the eastbound lane of Lincoln Highway East and overturned, landing on nearby railroad tracks.

One of the Ford's two occupants was trapped in the vehicle and was removed by emergency crews.

Police described the driver's injuries as "moderate," and said he and the passenger were transported to Lancaster General Hospital.