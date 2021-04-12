A vehicle hit a house in Columbia on Sunday night, causing a wall to partially collapse, according to Columbia police.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. at 458 Cherry Street, police said. A man and young child were sleeping on the second floor of the building and were not injured.

The wall partially collapsed onto a couch in the living room of the first floor apartment, police said.

The impact "caused significant damage to the building making it unsafe for habitation," police said.

The car that hit the building is believed to be a Lexus and likely has damage to the front end, police said. A Lexus front license plate was seen at the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Columbia Borough police, at 717-684-7735.