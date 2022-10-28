A vehicle fire caused delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Friday morning in West Cocalico Township.

The fire happened at 8:16 a.m. on Interstate 76 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit 266 and Reading Exit 286, according to 511PA. The area where the crash happened is just north of Denver.

Submitted photos from a passing motorist shows a vehicle engulfed in flames in the shoulder near the right lane.

Traffic in the right lane was initially blocked, but the crash has since been cleared. 511PA indicates heavy and stop-and-go traffic in the area as of 10:19 a.m.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.