Fire and police personnel closed both southbound lanes of Route 222 in West Earl Township near 2 p.m. Thursday, while responding to a vehicle fire, a Lancaster County emergency dispatcher said.

Both lanes were reopened by 2:30 p.m., a dispatcher said.

No injuries have been reported, a dispatcher told LNP|LancasterOnline.

The closure occurred between Miley Road and North Farmersville Road, according to county dispatch.