A vehicle crashed through one of the front window at Stoudt's Antique Mall on Saturday afternoon in Adamstown Borough.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of Reading Road.

No one was injured in the crash and the store was unoccupied, according to Ephrata police.

Edward Krasovec, 86, of Sinking Spring, was parking his vehicle and his foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator, police said. The vehicle needed to be towed from the scene.

More Lancaster County news: