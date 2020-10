A 79-year-old woman accidentally drove into Wiley's Pharmacy, East Hempfield Township, Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The woman, who police have not identified, was parking in front of the pharmacy around 3 p.m. when she lost control of her car, then struck and entered the building near the store's main entrance, police said in a press release.

No injuries were reported at the time and no alcohol or drugs were suspected.