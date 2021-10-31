A vehicle crashed off an East Earl Township road and overturned, then burst into flames with at least one person still trapped inside, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle crashed into a shed and then into a creek in the 4200 block of Division Highway (Route 322), near East Main Street (Route 23) northeast of New Holland, at 10:28 a.m., the supervisor said. A dispatch report stated the vehicle then overturned and caught fire.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle while it was still on fire, according to the dispatch report. The supervisor was unsure if the person was injured.

The fire was reported to have been put out around 10:40 a.m.