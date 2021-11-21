A vehicle crashed into a West Lampeter Township home Saturday night and caught fire, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle crashed into the front of a house in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive, just off Lampeter Road south of Lancaster city at 11:24 p.m. The vehicle then caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze after about 15 minutes.

The supervisor was unsure if anyone was injured in the crash.

Attempts to reach the Lampeter Fire Company were not immediately successful.