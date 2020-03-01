A pickup truck crashed into a West Hempfield garage Saturday night, according to West Hempfield Fire and Rescue.

When emergency units responded around 6 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of Kayo Avenue, they found the pickup truck had crashed almost entirely into the house's garage, West Hempfield Fire and Rescue said.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash, and the driver of the pickup truck received minor injuries, Duane Kline, assistant chief at West Hempfield Fire and Rescue said.

Crews remained on scene until the vehicle was removed, which was around 8 p.m., Kline said.

West Hempfield Fire and Rescue was assisted by Mountville Fire Company and a structure collapse team from Blue Rock Fire Rescue.