A vehicle crashed into a building, damaging a porch on Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Lititz Pike (Route 501) near the Valley Road intersection, according to dispatch.
No injuries were initially reported, though the occupant of the vehicle fled on foot, according to dispatch. He was later found near the area.
Traffic on Lititz Pike is stop-and-go from Echo Valley Lane to about Terrace Drive, northbound, and from Valley Drive to Post Lane, southbound, according to 511pa.com.
Traffic on Valley Road and Petersburg Road (Route 722) is a bit congested but moving, according to 511pa.com.
According to dispatch, the porch was damaged in the crash. It is unknown how long first responders will be on the scene.