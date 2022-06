A vehicle crashed into a home in Brecknock Township early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight at a residence in the 1600 block of Dry Tavern Road, according to dispatch reports. Crews reported major damage to the residence and requested a collapse team to the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, WGAL reports.

The road was closed at the time of the crash, but it is open as of 8 a.m.