A vehicle crashed into a bathhouse at a campground near Elizabethtown Tuesday morning.

Three people were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to media reports citing police.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the Elizabethtown/Hershey KOA campground on Turnpike Road, West Donegal Township, according to police.

Several witnesses said the vehicle was going too fast, but the driver said his brakes failed, according to reports. No charges were filed.

Two adults and two juveniles were in the vehicle, police said, one person was in the bathhouse.

The Elizabethtown Fire Dept. responded to the crash and freed one person from the vehicle.