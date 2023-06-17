A vehicle crash in West Cocalico Township on Saturday afternoon left four injured.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the 900 block of South Cocalico Road at 1:13 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash.
A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said two vehicles were involved, an SUV and a Sedan. Units from Berks and Lebanon counties also responded to the scene.
Four people were reported injured and, as of 2:30 p.m., two were transported to a local hospital, a dispatcher said.
The 900 block of South Cocalico Road is blocked off.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.