A vehicle crash in West Cocalico Township on Saturday afternoon left four injured.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 900 block of South Cocalico Road at 1:13 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash.

A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said two vehicles were involved, an SUV and a Sedan. Units from Berks and Lebanon counties also responded to the scene.

Four people were reported injured and, as of 2:30 p.m., two were transported to a local hospital, a dispatcher said.

The 900 block of South Cocalico Road is blocked off.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.