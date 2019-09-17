Paradise Township crash 09172019

Three people received what were believed to be minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Georgetown and Belmont roads in Paradise Township on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Georgetown was closed in the area for about an hour.

 ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent

Three people were taken to Lancaster General Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash in Paradise Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. at Georgetown (Rt. 896) and Belmont roads and involved a Ford pickup truck and a four-door sedan.

Bart Fire Company Chief George LeFevre said it appeared that one of the vehicles went through a stop sign. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating and further details weren't available.

Georgetown was closed from Peach Lane to White Oak Road for about an hour while the crash was cleaned up. 

Sign up for our newsletter

Bart Fire Company, Gordonville EMS and LEMSA responded.