Three people were taken to Lancaster General Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash in Paradise Township Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. at Georgetown (Rt. 896) and Belmont roads and involved a Ford pickup truck and a four-door sedan.
Bart Fire Company Chief George LeFevre said it appeared that one of the vehicles went through a stop sign. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating and further details weren't available.
Georgetown was closed from Peach Lane to White Oak Road for about an hour while the crash was cleaned up.
Bart Fire Company, Gordonville EMS and LEMSA responded.