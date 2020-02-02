A woman was taken to Lancaster General Hospital after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle Saturday night, police said.

The crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Pleasant View Road and Valerie Drive, Ephrata police said.

Shannon Cole, 40, of Ephrata, crashed into a vehicle parked along the south side of Pleasant View Road, police said. The impact of the crash sent the parked vehicle into another parked vehicle, causing damage, police said.

Cole's vehicle was located about 30 yards from the crash, police said, and was blocking the oncoming lane.

Cole was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.

The roadway was closed for over an hour while Lincoln Fire Company and tow crews cleared the scene, police said.

Police said they are investigating the crash.

