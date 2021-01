A vehicle caught fire in downtown Lancaster on Sunday afternoon, though no one was injured, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

A vehicle in the 400 block of South Prince Street caught fire sometime before 1:49 p.m., the supervisor said. No one was injured during the blaze.

Firefighters blocked off South Prince Street as they worked to extinguish the blaze, the supervisor said.

Authorities do not know how the vehicle caught fire, the supervisor said.