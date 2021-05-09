Firefighters responded to a vehicle that was engulfed in flames in West Cocalico Township on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle caught fire in the 100 block of Schoeneck Road off of Route 272 north of Ephrata at around 5:53 p.m., the supervisor said. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle fully involved.

The supervisor was unsure how the vehicle caught fire.

No one was injured in the incident, the supervisor said.

The fire was under control by 6:06 p.m., according to dispatch reports.