Fire destroyed a vehicle in Lancaster Township Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The vehicle fire began around 4:46 p.m. on Judie Lane at Colchester Drive, according to Lancaster Township fire Lt. Greg Leaman.

The driver experienced a sudden loss of power of the 2007 Mazda Mazda5 and smelled smoke while driving on Judie Lane, Leaman said.

After the driver pulled over, the vehicle caught on fire. No injuries were reported, Leaman said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, Leaman reported.

The fire was caused by a mechanical failure of a belt within the engine compartment, Leaman said.

The vehicle was a total loss, Leaman said.