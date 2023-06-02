At Star Rock Farms in Manor Township, CEO Abe Barley Jr. took in a first hay cutting that was only half to two-thirds of its normal volume.

“The hay prices will go up for sure,” Barley said.

Although the rising cost of feed could affect farmers’ margins, consumers are unlikely to see an increase in meat and dairy prices due to the dry spring weather, according to farmers and sellers across the region. Perhaps the most notable impact of the drought will be spring and early summer produce being ready a few weeks later than typical.

In fact, many vegetable growers find the dry spring a benefit. According to the National Weather Service in State College, the county just saw the driest May since 1888, when meteorologists started tracking local weather data.

And not all has been grim in the forecast. Barley said the relatively mild temperatures have lessened the effect of the dry weather.

“Now they're going for some warmer temperatures here at the end of the week,” Barley said, “and it may have a little more impact on some of the crops that are kind of searching for water.”

In the end, Barley is hoping for a change in weather. “I'd like to see some rain.”

What is the impact on growing produce?

Warm days, cool nights, and a lack of rain has led to a bumper crop for vegetable farmers.

Adam Cooney is a buyer on the procurement team for Four Seasons Produce, an East Cocalico Township-based wholesale produce distributor whose local business covers Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and parts of New York. He focuses on asparagus, cabbage, cucumbers, peppers, squash and tomatoes.

Cooney said most of Lancaster County’s vegetable farmers use drip irrigation, and using those systems in dry weather is more efficient than dealing with lots of rain.

“Any of the local growers that I talk to see it as a positive,” Cooney said.

Unless the drought progresses to the point that water restrictions are in place, Cooney said he expects vegetable farmers to continue to have a successful spring.

What kind of price increases can be expected for these types of produce and how soon?

Cooney said some crops might arrive in local stores and markets later than normal. For example, the yellow squash crop is running a few weeks behind. Crops such as asparagus and squash might also be smaller, but Cooney does not expect consumers to confront price increases as a result of the dry spring.

James Camera, an organic vegetable buyer for Four Seasons Produce, said the leafy greens he covers are having such a good season that buyers might see reduced prices by mid-June. Kale, dandelions, collards, romaine and iceberg are all off to a strong start.

In contrast, Lonnie Kauffman, CEO of Kauffman Orchards in Bird-in-Hand, said prices for fresh fruit might increase due to an increase in quality. “Dry weather often results in sweeter, tastier fruit,” Kauffman said, “too much rain can dilute the natural sugars in an apple or peach, making it less sweet.”

Some crops, like corn and wheat, are often used to feed animals like beef cows, dairy cows, chickens and egg layers. Have these crops been hurt and will consumer costs increase as a result?

The drought is affecting crops grown to feed animals. Barley said farmers might have to purchase additional feed from outside their farms to make up for a smaller hay crop, but he does not expect rising hay prices to impact consumers.

Other crops used for animal feed, like corn and soybeans, are still small and aren’t using as much water as they will later in their growing season.

“It’s probably the best time to not have a lot of rain,” said Luke Brubaker of Brubaker Farms in East Donegal Township.

Brubaker said his dairy farm will need to see more moisture within the next two weeks to avoid a serious impact on the growing corn.

“The corn looks really good as it’s planted,” Brubaker said, “but we sure do need rain now.”

What is causing this abnormally dry weather?

Kyle Elliott, the Weather Information Center director at Millersville University, said southeastern Pennsylvania experienced a lack of storm systems in May.

“Cold fronts that have moved through our area have been weak and starved for moisture,” Elliott said. “We’re still in a transition phase from La Niña to El Niño, and it will take the atmosphere several months to respond to these changes. Both the northern and southern branches of the Jet Stream are currently quite weak, and this is at least partially accountable for the lack of storms.”

El Niño and La Niña are climate phenomena that start with temperature changes in the Pacific -- El Niño brings warmer water, while La Niña brings cooler water -- and spark worldwide weather changes.

How many people does agriculture employ in Lancaster County and what is the annual value of agricultural products grown and raised here?

There are more than 5,100 farms in Lancaster County and the agricultural industry generates 58,720 jobs, according to the Lancaster County Agriculture Council. The council reports that Lancaster County produces more than $1.5 billion in crop value each year.