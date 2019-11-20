Vanessa Philbert will make history next month.

On Dec. 16, she will take charge as the next CEO of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, becoming the first woman to lead in CAP in the 53 years since its founding.

The organization announced her appointment Wednesday.

Philbert will succeed Dan Jurman, who is stepping down to become executive director of Pennsylvania's newly formed Office of Advocacy and Reform.

CAP is Lancaster County's largest anti-poverty organziation. Philbert has been its "chief impact officer" since 2018, overseeing budgeting, strategy and program implementation.

Philbert previously led CAP's household stability impact team, charged with implementing four programs: utility assistance; CAPital Construction; the Early Learning Resource Center; and navigation which assists needy individuals with setting and achieving life goals.

Prior to joining CAP, Philbert held positions at The Gate House for Men, Pressley Ridge and the United Way of Lancaster County.

“Vanessa has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership skills in her roles as impact team Leader and Chief Impact Officer," CAP board President Kristin Heller said in a statement, "and is well known throughout the organization and our community for her commitment and passion for CAP’s mission of eliminating poverty.

“I count it an honor to step into the role of CEO," Philbert said. “I am focused on the future, where community partnerships are fruitful, neighborhoods are vibrant and peoples’ lives are better because of our collective effort.”

CAP has 305 employees and a budget of about $35 million. It serves 40,000 individuals yearly with programs in four categories: education and child development; health and nutrition; household stability; and safety and empowerment.