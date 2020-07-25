For the second time this summer, vandals have targeted a Christopher Columbus statue in Lancaster city -- this time, knocking the bust from its base.

The statue was knocked over Thursday evening, according to reports from multiple media outlets, including WGAL8, which cited investigators.

In mid-June, the statue on Lenox Lane was vandalized with red paint.

The Lancaster statue and similar statues across the United States, have come under close scrutiny, with protesters arguing that images of Columbus glorify genocide by the 15th century explorer.

And recently, Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman and members of Lancaster City Council have joined protesters in calling for its removal.

Lenox Lane is a small pedestrian alley not far from the Lancaster County Courthouse, where a state police fire marshal is conducting a separate arson investigation.

That investigation began after construction workers found a pile of cloth materials and paper smoldering Friday near a wooden platform of a construction elevator at Lenox Lane and Grant Street.

According to the WGAL8 report, a spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said it does not appear that the vandalism and arson are linked.

