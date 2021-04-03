Vandals who have damaged around 40 vehicles at a Providence Township car dealership have been arrested, according to the dealership's Facebook page.

The vandalism caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, the dealership said on Saturday.

Information on the arrests wasn't immediately available.

Previously reported:

Two vandals, one riding a motorcycle and the other riding a white four-wheel ATV, first appeared at Providence Autos at 804 Lancaster Pike at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, damaging 17 vehicles, said Doug Rineer, the dealership’s sales manager.

“They were jumping onto the hoods of vehicles, smashing windshields by kicking them in,” Rineer said. “They ripped the mirrors off of a bunch of new Jeeps, they were ripping windshield wipers, just smashing up cars.”

Multiple car windows and the dealership’s showroom door were also smashed with rocks, Rineer said.

The vandals returned at around 1 a.m. Friday, this time accompanied by a woman on the ATV, damaging another 20 vehicles and smashing 16 showroom windows, Rineer said.

An exact estimate for the damage the vandals caused was not available, though Rineer said it was likely in the tens of thousands.

Rineer said he didn’t know why anyone would target the dealership.

The dealership offered a $5,000 reward for the first tip that leads to the vandals’ arrest, Rineer said. It was unknown if that money had been claimed on Monday.