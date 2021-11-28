Penn Square’s 460-pound steel menorah will be lit for the first time tonight, in large part thanks to a local blacksmith who repaired the piece after it was heavily damaged and vandalized.

Nate Boring repaired the defaced menorah Saturday afternoon free of charge – just in time for the beginning of Hanukkah this evening.

Using pictures of the undamaged installation as a guide, the 46-year-old Boring bent the twisted metal arms of the menorah back into shape and bolted the detached “Lancaster” letters at its base back in place.

The repairs took just about two to three hours total, requiring a couple of trips to a hardware store and Boring’s home for additional tools and supplies. The only tools used were bolts, a drill, a twisting wrench and a small vise.

“It didn’t really take that long,” said Boring, a distiller at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse and founder and head distiller of Lancaster Distilleries, which also has a food and alcohol stand at Lancaster Central Market.

The custom-built menorah was found intentionally damaged Saturday morning.

City police are investigating the incident and are gathering video footage from the surrounding area and searching for witnesses who are willing to step forward. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 717-735-3301.

Boring has a metalworking background, having studied the craft of fine art metal and also working as a tinsmith and blacksmith at previous career stops.

“I still dabble in all of those things,” he said.

The Lancaster resident and former Reynolds Middle School teacher was meeting a friend at the nearby Lancaster City Visitor Center on Saturday when he first heard of the vandalism.

Though he isn’t Jewish himself, Boring said he was “appalled” to hear the menorah was defaced.

“We like to think that our society has grown to a point past that, and it’s discouraging to see that sometimes we aren’t where we could be,” he said.

Boring said he wasn’t motivated to repair the menorah out of a desire for attention or money, but rather “I just saw a need to fill,” he said.

“I certainly stand in solidarity with our Jewish community,” he added.

Mark Lewin, the York artist who designed the menorah, plans to further repair the piece Tuesday.

Though Boring’s repairs aren’t permanent, the menorah would not have been usable Sunday night without his assistance, said Miriam Baumgartner, board president of the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster, which helped purchase the menorah.

The tops of the menorah’s arms were bent out of place, leaving them unable to hold the electric lights JCAL plans to use to top the menorah. Boring’s efforts helped straighten the menorah to make it useable.

“It’s not perfect,” Baumgartner said, “but it’s good enough to use.”

Those who join Baumgartner, Boring and others at tonight’s lighting will see the menorah is still damaged.

“People are going to see that there was vandalism,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner expressed appreciation toward Boring and others who have helped or offered support since news of the vandalism first broke.

“I know Thanksgiving was Thursday, but all of my gratitude has been coming out yesterday and today,” she said.

Messages of support have come in from strangers on Facebook and from organizations like the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg. The churches of the Downtown Ministerium, a collection of interfaith communities in Lancaster city, will be sending a non-Jewish representative to attend the menorah’s lighting for each night of Hanukkah – an effort Baumgartner said she was “blown away” by. “Right now, the majority of people in this community are supporting the Jewish community,” she said.