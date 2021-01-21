Valentino's Cafe has canceled its 2021 Groundhog's Day celebration for the safety of its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement, posted on the restaurant's Facebook page Tuesday, said Valentino's would be closed Tuesday, Feb 2. and nobody will be permitted on the restaurant's property, 132 Rider Ave.

The post warns that the property will be under surveillance and police will be called if people are found on the property.

The parade began as a joke in 2009 when one of the owners of the eatery, at 132 Rider Ave., decided to organize a fun celebration. The event has grown over the years with hundreds attending and filling the parking lot and restaurant.