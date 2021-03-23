The CEOs of two Lancaster County nursing homes discussed COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among their staff, describing to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board Tuesday inoculation rates of 40% to 60%.

“Social media has done us no favors,” John Sauder, president and CEO of Mennonite Home Communities, said, noting unfounded conspiracy theories perpetuated online helped fuel mistrust. He estimated 60% of his staff voluntarily received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The facility has had 72 COVID-19 cases among staff, 43 among residents and 24 resident deaths, according to the most recent self-reported data to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Larry Zook, president and CEO of Landis Communities, said the percent of staff vaccinated varied across properties, from the upper 40s to mid-60s.

The facility has had 70 COVID-19 cases among staff, 26 cases among residents and six resident deaths, state data shows.

Both nonprofit facilities operate skilled nursing, personal care and nursing homes.

Statewide, the percentage of staff voluntarily accepting vaccination is roughly 50%, said Adam Marles, president and CEO of LeadingAge PA, which represents 365 nonprofit organizations that provide senior housing, health care and community services.

Sauder, Zook and Marles participated in an hourlong discussion with the editorial board, answering several pandemic-related questions and discussing the systemic challenges in the industry exacerbated by COVID-19.

Landis Communities management asked five residents in January to talk in a video about why it was important that team members get vaccinated.

Speaking in the video to staff who were vaccinated, a retired nurse and Landis Communities resident said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

“It is hard to say how much impact it had on the staff in terms of actually having them decide to get the vaccine, but we feel it was helpful for them to hear directly from residents,” Landis Communities spokeswoman Beth Trout said in an email following the editorial board meeting.

Here are five takeaways from the meeting:

Quality care is expensive

State Medicaid reimbursement rates have been flat the past seven years. Marles, Sauder and Zook worry Gov. Tom Wolf’s upcoming budget will be more bad news.

“COVID only exacerbated a funding gap that existed before COVID,” Sauder said.

COVID-19 testing, PPE also are costly

COVID-19 testing required by the state and personal protective equipment, such as face masks, are expensive. Local providers said the first round of testing picked up by Lancaster County commissioners with federal funds was roughly $1 million.

Impact on nursing homes

What happens in the county impacts seniors in these congregate settings. (Because the positivity rate in Lancaster County is 6.35%, county nursing homes continue to test weekly. The World Health Organization recommends below 5% to mitigate spread.)

“As the virus spreads in the community, there’s really no way to build a moat around a senior living setting,” Zook said.

Lawsuit

A December lawsuit brought by LeadingAge PA and the Pennsylvania Health Care Association alleging the state illegally withheld supplemental funds from nursing home providers, potentially meaning a loss of more $200 million through the end of the year, Marles said. While the Pennsylvania Department of Health denies this, Marles with LeadingAge told the editorial board Tuesday that the state’s counteroffer buoys their claim. He didn't disclose the state's counteroffer, but said it indicated Pennsylvania owes nursing home operators more money.

Local health department

While local providers were mixed on whether a public health department would have helped highly regulated nursing homes during the pandemic, they said that such a department could be helpful in dealing with public health concerns even beyond the pandemic.