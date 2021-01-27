Vaccine appointments in Lancaster County remain elusive for some, leading to frustration

WellSpan Health launched an online sign-up portal for COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 19, the same day Pennsylvania expanded the first phase of its vaccine rollout plan. Within 48 hours the health system had scheduled 45,000 appointments and shut down the portal.

Barry Millhouse was able to schedule a February appointment for his 78-year-old mother at WellSpan York Hospital. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in the past year and is considered high-risk.

Before reaching out to WellSpan, Millhouse contacted his mother’s doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, where she had been previously hospitalized.

Their response left Millhouse frustrated and upset.

He said they told him they weren’t going to be administering the vaccine to the public right now and that he should keep watching the news to see when and where to get vaccinated.

“Quite honestly, I find that quite offensive that a medical professional — one of her providers — actually would tell us to watch the news to learn the next step in getting her a vaccine,” he said.

Even after the state updated its vaccination eligibility list to include people over 65 and individuals with certain underlying high-risk medical conditions over a week ago, two of Lancaster County’s largest medical systems have yet to announce any plans on how people in the new groups can schedule their appointments. Both Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC said they are still vaccinating their staff as well as independent physicians and their staff; however, they said they will not expand scheduling to other groups until more vaccines are available.

Lancaster County residents eligible to get vaccinated under the state’s updated rollout plan have grown frustrated with the lack of cohesive information, and several told LNP | LancasterOnline they called dozens of vaccine providers only to be told appointment slots are already full for several months.

Vaccine for staff, but not all patients

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the weekly flow of about 140,000 vaccine doses the state has received from the federal government is not stockpiled. The vials are shipped directly from the manufacturers to the providers.

As the largest hospital system in the county, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital received the most vaccines in the rollout’s first five weeks, about 14,800 doses. The second largest supply of vaccines went to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, which received about 3,500. UPMC Lititz was allocated just shy of 2,000 doses.

“Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health continues to vaccinate employees and county health care personnel per the vaccine distribution guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. We’ll vaccinate additional people in the Phase 1A priority groups — both health care personnel and the rest of Phase 1A — as we receive more vaccine inventory,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, wrote in an email Monday.

However, vaccine providers, particularly hospitals, are no longer just vaccinating only their front-line employees who have direct patient contact or contact with infected materials. They have expanded vaccine access to all of their staff and county health care personnel.

Phase 1A of the state’s rollout plan prioritizes health care professionals and those not directly involved in patient care but who could become exposed to “infectious material.”

Asked about the continued vaccination of nonfront-line staff, WellSpan spokesman Ryan Coyle said the hospital building itself can be considered “infectious material,” therefore any staff who may have to come into the building regularly or from time to time are eligible under Phase 1A.

However, there is not enough supply to offer the vaccines to all hospital patients who would come into the building, Coyle wrote in an email Tuesday.

“(We) only provide the vaccine at our designated vaccination sites due to special refrigeration and handling requirements. As other vaccine brands become available, we will review requirements for the future possibility of distributing in the hospital,” he said.

Supply before plan

According to a Washington Post report Tuesday, the Biden administration is expected to announce that governors will receive increased vaccine allocations starting next week.

“We are finalizing a process to notify patients to schedule their vaccine based on their age and chronic conditions. Future appointments will be made available as we receive more vaccine inventory,” Ripchinski wrote. “With the unpredictable delivery volumes, we are concerned that we will have prolonged waits for people waiting on a list or would have to cancel appointments if vaccine is not delivered to us.”

UPMC is also continuing its process of vaccinating employees and unaffiliated health care workers, Kelly McCall, public relations director, said. Remaining doses are scheduled to be distributed, according to McCall.

“UPMC is prepared to help our public health partners in the next steps of the vaccine administration, and we will update our patients and communities when the vaccine becomes available,” Kelly said. “We have not yet received an additional allotment of vaccine beyond what has been allocated for health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.”

The state health department did not directly respond to questions about if guidance has been provided to providers to stop prioritizing their staff and to start vaccinating high-risk individuals immediately.

Like WellSpan, Geisinger Health has expanded its vaccinations to include the public — scheduling appointments online.

“Following the state’s announcement last week, Geisinger was able to quickly stand-up additional capacity and appointments to help protect our communities. In just the first week of this expansion, we scheduled over 113,000 vaccination appointments,” said media relations manager Alysha Davis.

For Millhouse, the issue is that health care professionals are still getting priority vaccinations even after the state expanded who is eligible.

“If someone in that group wants it, it should be on a first-come, first-serve basis without hesitation,” Millhouse said in an email. “LGH not having or knowing a plan at this point is VERY unacceptable.”

Bob Cooper, 82, of Millersville, started making calls several weeks ago to find out when it would be his turn to receive the vaccine.

“I called the governor’s office and the department of health,” he said. “I spoke to somebody at the department of health and they were very helpful, but they didn’t have any idea what was going on.”

The day the state expanded eligibility to his group, Cooper said he made eight phone calls — to the state health department and pharmacies — but was unable to make an appointment. Everyone he spoke to was polite and friendly, he said, but the most information he received was from Josh Parsons, chair of the Lancaster County commissioners, who directed him to resources.

“I’m 82 and I have (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), plus congestive heart failure, plus neuropathy and cancer. I really need this,” Cooper said in a phone interview last week. “I’m just coming up against one road block after another.”

A week later, Cooper said he is still checking a minimum of nine locations a day to try to schedule a vaccination appointment in Lancaster. Although he has an appointment at Geisinger in Lewistown at the end of February, Cooper is hoping to be vaccinated sooner.

“I can tell you that my feeling hasn’t changed, it’s hardened a little bit” he said Tuesday. “The more I try and the more places I’m rejected from, the more frustrated I become. I just don’t know where to turn and what more to do.”