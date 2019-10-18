A blighted property in Lancaster’s Churchtowne neighborhood is once again in line to be redeveloped as a community cultural center.

Impact Missions this week agreed to buy 445 E. Strawberry St. for $30,000 from the city’s redevelopment authority. The nonprofit beat out one other would-be buyer, who offered $20,000 and proposed putting in a corner bodega.

Matt Beakes, Impact Missions’ executive director, told the authority the nonprofit plans an arts and culture center on the first floor.

It will showcase the neighborhood’s rich African American heritage, as well as offer classes on topics such as nutrition and home renovation, he said. There is some discussion about incorporating a cafe, too, he said.

The second floor is envisioned as a “rapid rehousing” unit for people experiencing homelessness, serving as a transition to permanent housing. It would be operated through the Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness, he said.

Impact Missions plans to start renovation early next year. The work is expected to cost $60,000 to $65,000; it should wrap up by November, and hopefully sooner, Beakes said.

The community center would be owned and operated by a cooperative ministry of local United Methodist churches. They have been collaborating with Impact Missions through an initiative called “Manifest,” coordinated through a lead agency, Lumina.

Property history

The 1,736-square-foot building sits across an intersection from Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The church’s Bethel Harambee Historical Services had acquired it from the authority in 2007, intending to create a center focused on neighborhood history, at one point engaging Impact Missions to undertake renovations. However, the project repeatedly stalled, leading the authority to repossess 445 E. Strawberry St. this past January. Normally, properties acquired from the authority must be renovated within one year.

Erin Dixon, co-founder of the Churchtowne Neighbors, had pushed the board to take back the property. The group sees the rehabilitation of the site as a key turning point in moving the neighborhood forward. They’ve been meeting with Beakes to discuss it and explore ways the group and Beakes’ team might cooperate.

While there’s some concern about the rapid-rehousing component, Dixon said — neighbors want to be sure it won’t add to the block’s problems — overall, people are excited, she said.

She said she’s confident in the ability of Impact Missions and its partners “to transform the property into something worthwhile.”