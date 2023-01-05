The U.S. Postal Service reversed course and will now offer a maximum two-year refund to West Earl Township residents who paid for post office boxes that should have been available to them at no cost. Residents, however, say two years is not enough.

Mark Lawrence, a USPS spokesperson for central and western Pennsylvania, said eligible residents should fill out paperwork — Postal Service form 3533 — at the Brownstown Post Office to get a refund. The USPS in September acknowledged fees were charged erroneously, as Brownstown and Talmage residents are not eligible for at-home mail delivery.

The fees varied across the township. Some residents were never charged for the P.O. boxes, which they needed to have to receive mail. Others paid as much as $184 per year. Lawrence declined to offer further updates on the USPS review of why the fees were charged, or explain why refunds are now being offered.

Several West Earl residents wrote the Watchdog in September noting they had paid P.O. box fees for decades, some as long as 34 years. Lifelong Brownstown resident Marjorie Erb said she paid $944 for her box over a 13-year period.

Phil Boyer, a Brownstown resident of 12 years, said the two-year refund is not enough financial compensation. He has never paid for his box, but said he will continue fighting for full refunds for those who have. Boyer said he is urging residents not to fill out the paperwork in hopes they will get more later.

“The general consensus is that two years is not enough, not even close,” Boyer said. “People who have been paying up to 20 years should get all their money back.”

