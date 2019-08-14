A Columbia woman is facing charges after a Carrabba’s employee was poked with a used hypodermic needle.

The needle was left behind in a makeup bag on a table Aug. 11. The bag contained 20 used hypodermic needs, 18 of which were uncapped, police said.

There were also 16 baggies of heroin and a metal spoon inside the bag, according to police.

Caitlyn Amanda Hughes, 26, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A restaurant employee went to get the bag for safekeeping and was poked by one of the uncapped needles, causing her to bleed, police said.

All four of the charges are misdemeanor charges, and police said a criminal complaint was filed.

