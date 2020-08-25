Lancaster city police did things pretty much “by the book” when they used pepper spray on demonstrators back on the last weekend of May. That doesn’t mean things were done right, though, said Chief Jarrad Berkihiser in a report Tuesday to the City Council.

Berkihiser said officers used pepper spray six times on demonstrators. In five of the six instances, officers were justified in using the spray and used it in accordance with department policy. In the sixth case, the use was justified but the officer did not use the spray properly. That officer received retraining.

Berkihiser, who joined the city force in 1994, listed his numerous degrees and recited his lengthy resume of law enforcement training. The use of the pepper spray, with the one exception, was exactly how it is taught everywhere, he said. The review included watching more than 80 hours of body cam footage.

“It was by the book,” said Berkihiser.”But that book needs to be rewritten.”

Berkihiser told council, “The playbook on the response, decision-making process involved in the handling of protests and demonstrations and the use of force during them needs to be examined and rewritten.”

The demonstrations, part of a nationwide wave following the killing of George Floyd, were beyond what the city had experienced in his time on the force.

“After review it is clear that we were not properly prepared to encounter or respond to the dynamics related to these demonstrations,” Berkihiser said.

Berkihiser said the arrests that were made came when demonstrators who were impeding traffic refused to get out of the street. Tensions escalated when state police and county officers, both dressed in riot gear with vests, helmets, and shields, responded to the city’s call for assistance.

Pledging to work with council, the mayor, the Community Police Working Group, as well as other law enforcement officials, Berkihiser identified five areas that need to be addressed as the department reviews its policies:

• How to determine when to enforce laws to keep public thoroughfares open during a protest or demonstration.

• How to better analyze and determine when the assistance of outside police agencies is needed.

• How to assure that when outside police agencies are called in for assistance, that their approach to the situation is consistent with ours.

• When to use the power of arrest to accomplish the goal of clearing the right of way.

Deciding what level of force should be applied to effectuate those arrests, based on the level of resistance.

Berkihiser also announced the city police will seek accreditation from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. That process will give the department a credible framework to evaluate its polices and practices.

It will not be easy to balance the needs of drivers and the rights of protesters, he said. But Berkihiser said he is confident that a collective approach will result in policies that protect everybody’s rights.

Council expressed appreciation for the report, which council president Ismail Smith Wade-El described as “thorough, thoughtful, and sincere.

“That’s appreciated," Smith Wade-El added.

“If we’re not going to see leadership on the national level to rewrite the playbook, then we have to depend on your leadership, council’s leadership, and the mayor’s leadership to rewrite that playbook,” said council member Jaime Arroyo.