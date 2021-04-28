The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday extended the enforcement date for Real ID to May 3, 2023, citing circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second extension, with previous deadlines of Oct. 1, 2020, and Oct. 1, 2021.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Why is it important that I consider getting a Real ID?

It will be required for Pennsylvanians to check in at airports, board domestic commercial flights, enter military bases and enter federal facilities that requires ID at the door.

What if I don't want a Real ID?

You’ll need another form of federally acceptable identification such as a military ID of valid passport to enter specific federal facilities and board domestic commercial flights.

Where in Lancaster County can I get a Real ID?

You can get a Real ID at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver license center at 2090 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township. You can also apply online for one at dmv.pa.gov (This option is for pre-verified customers only. However, you can apply to be pre-verified at the website.)

How much will it cost me to get a Real ID?

A Real ID costs a one-time fee of $30, plus a renewal fee of $30.50 for a photo ID or a four-year non-commercial driver’s license.

What do I need to bring with me to get a Real ID?

You will need:

Proof of your identity such as a United States birth certificate with a raised seal, a valid or unexpired U.S. passport or passport card, or a certificate of U.S. citizenship.

Your Social Security card.

Two documents that prove your Pennsylvania residency such as a current or unexpired photo ID card or your Pennsylvania driver's license, Pennsylvania vehicle registration card, auto insurance card, a computer-generated utility bill showing your name and address, a W-2 form, tax records, lease agreements or mortgage documents.

If applicable, you will need to provide proof of your legal name, date of birth, and gender designation change.

How long after applying for a Real ID does it take for me to get it?

Pre-verified customers can apply online and will receive their Real IDs in the mail within 15 business days. You can also visit a PennDOT Real ID center to have your documents verified and imaged. You’ll receive your Real ID at the time of service. You also can visit any PennDOT driver license center to have your documents verified and imaged, and receive your Real ID within 15 business days.

How can you tell a Real ID from a regular driver’s license?

The Real ID is marked with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. As of April 2019, standard-issue, non-Real ID driver’s licenses and ID cards must be labeled “Not for Real ID Purposes.”

My name has changed over the years due to divorce and remarriage. Do I need to document all this as part of the Real ID process, and what kind of documents must I collect for this?

You will need to show a certified marriage certificate(s), issued by your county's family court, for each marriage to track name changes. You will not need to show your divorce paperwork unless you returned to your maiden name.

Where can I get more information?

Go to www.dmv.pa.gov/REALID/Pages/default.aspx or call 717-412-5300.