U.S. Marshals and officers in Columbia arrested a York County man wanted for attempted homicide after he reportedly shot the ex-boyfriend of his child’s mother in December.

Officers arrested Anthony Ruth Jr., 26, around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release. The news release did not give any other details about the arrest.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office also assisted with Thursday's arrest.

A criminal docket for Ruth out of York County indicates he’s also charged with aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm by a fugitive from an incident that happened on Dec. 10.

The ex-boyfriend of Ruth’s child’s mother came to a residence in the 100 block of South Hartley Street in York to get his cell phone on Dec. 10, York Dispatch reports. The man then started arguing with the woman – at some point, the woman went inside the house and Ruth came outside to where the man was.

The woman later told police she heard gunshots and saw Ruth running away, according to the report. A witness who drove the man to the home also heard gunshots and saw the man collapse to the ground.

Police reviewed surveillance footage, which showed Ruth fleeing to Penn Street Market and being picked up by a vehicle, according to the report.

Ruth was also wanted on felony conspiracy charged in connection with a robbery that took place on Nov. 25.

Ruth was arraigned on the charges connected with the shooting on Thursday and sent to York County Prison after a district judge denied bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.