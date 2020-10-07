A Lancaster man wanted by police after a city shooting that happened in September was arrested in Wilmington, Delaware, by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Lancaster city police said.

Marquis Gatewood, 28, was taken to Howard Young Correctional Facility in New Castle County, Delaware, and is awaiting extradition to Lancaster County, police said.

"The Lancaster Bureau of Police would like to express our gratitude to the [U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force] for their tireless efforts in locating and apprehending wanted fugitives," police said in a press release.

Police said that at around 1 p.m. on Sept, 21, Gatewood pulled out a semi-automatic handgun from underneath his shirt and shot at a man who was sitting in the driver's seat of a maroon Honda Civic in the 500 block of Lafayette Street.

The rounds hit the bumper, the hood and the front windshield of the car. The driver wasn't injured, police said.

The driver put the car in reverse and went toward New Dorwart Street, police said. As the driver turned down New Dorwart Street, his car struck a parked vehicle.

Police said that the driver then abandoned the Civic and ran from the area.

Gatewood is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, discharge of a fire arm into an occupied structure (vehicle) and four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

