A Lancaster man who had multiple warrants, including one for punching a woman 10 times in the face while she was driving with two young children in the car, was arrested on Monday, August 26, by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Jaquay Marquise Roane, 28, of the 600 block of Lake Street, Lancaster, was arrested at a residence on Mill Pond Drive and taken to Lancaster County Prison on $525,000 bail.

Roane had warrants for his arrest in both Lancaster and Chester counties.

Of the many charges Roane is facing, at the top of the list are felony counts of stalking and intimidating a witness or victim, along with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

A woman who was giving Roane a ride from Lancaster to Columbia told police that during the ride, Roane took her phone and became extremely upset after looking through it, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Roane punched the woman in the face as she was driving with her two children in the back – ages 2 and 4, police said.

The woman told police that Roane threatened he would cause more harm to her and her children if she made any reports to police, according to the affidavit.

When the woman met with police, Roane continued to call her, police said.

In an attempt to locate Roane, police asked the woman to answer one call on speaker, and when she did, Roane threatened to destroy the woman’s house if she talks to police, the affidavit said.

Some of Roane’s active court cases include a burglary and attempted kidnapping that happened in February and felony drug possession charges from earlier this month.

