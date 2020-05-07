Columbia Borough police

FIREARMS NOT TO BE CARRIED WITHOUT A LICENSE, FLIGHT TO AVOID APPREHENSION

COLUMBIA: Stephen David Neal-Crowe, 18, of Columbia, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, defiant trespass, loitering and prowling at night after police found Neal-Crowe trespassing on a porch and he ran from police around 9:26 p.m. May 5 in the 200 block of Perry Street, police said. When officers placed Neal-Crowe under arrest, they found a pistol, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Herman Lee Williams Jr., 57, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct after he urinated on a woman around 4:45 p.m. May 1 in the area of Fourth and Cherry streets, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT, UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.: Aries Alexander Drumm, 24, of West Earl Township, was charged with simple assault, unlawful restraint and criminal mischief after he assaulted a woman while driving on Main Street and refused to let her leave the vehicle during a domestic dispute around 2:30 p.m. May 4 at Leola Community Park, 23 East Main Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILDREN, ASSAULT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Jeremy Andre Johnson, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and criminal mischief after punching a woman in the face while she was holding a 1-year-old child during a domestic dispute around 2:14 p.m. May 3 in the 1100 block of Marshall Avenue, police said. During the fight, Johnson also threw two full cans of paint which burst open and caused $50 in damages, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: William Leroy Vinkavick Jr., 32, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after he removed cash from a register at Giant Food Stores along Lititz Pike where he was employed on April 18, April 24 and April 25, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Luz Maria Gonzales, 33, and Jose Joaking Beltran, 29, both of Lancaster, were charged with retail theft after the were observed stealing $315.33 worth of merchandise at 1:07 p.m. April 21 from Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Shayna Leigh Hardy, 23, and Steven Belk, 48, both of Harrisbug, were charged with retail theft after they were found stealing $457.92 worth of merchandise around 12:14 p.m. April 16 from Target, 1589 Fruitville Pike, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: David B. Eshbach, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after he damaged a shelving unit by smashing it to the ground at 8:26 p.m. April 6 at Turkey Hill, 806 New Holland Avenue, police said.

New Holland police

ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE OR FLEE POLICE

NEW HOLLAND: Jordan Richardson, 24, of New Holland, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers after he sped away on his motorcycle from officers as they attempted to pull him over for speeding and running a stop sign, and then crashed his motorcycle and attempted to flee on foot around 7:21 p.m. May 3 in the 500 block of East Jackson Street, police said. Richardson was found by police lying in a field, attempting to hide, police said.