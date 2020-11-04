Approximately $100,000 worth of drugs and nearly $30,000 in cash was found when the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided a South Ann Street home in September.

Stemming from that raid, a Lancaster city couple was recently arraigned in county court for their "upper-level" drug operation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Ricardo Sota, 51, and Moniqua Ramirez, 41, were charged with felony counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and conspiracy, after the raid of their home in the 300 block of South Ann Street.

The district attorney's office said the raid followed an investigation and surveillance of activity at the home. The arrests and the raid were not released earlier because of "investigative purposes."

The drug task force found over two pounds of cocaine, 783 bags of fentanyl and $29,624 in cash during the raid, the district attorney's office said. Packaging materials and a digital scale were also found.

Soto is in Lancaster County Prison on $2.5 million bail. Ramirez is free on unsecured bail after her bail conditions were modified in October.

