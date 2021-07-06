Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have pushed back by a week scheduled work at the intersection of Hellers Church Road and Route 23 in Upper Leacock Township, the agency announced Tuesday.

The work will begin July 16 at 6 p.m., rather than Friday, as previously planned, according to a press release.

The work will cause the intersection to be closed for the entire weekend until July 19 at 7 a.m., PennDOT said.

Crews will excavate and pave the intersection, and a detour will be in place along Route 772, Horseshoe Road and Hellers Church Road, the press release said.

It’s part of a $4.7 million PennDOT project to fully reconstruct and widen Route 23 to make way for a center-turn lane, according to PennDOT. The contract, awarded to Woodstown, New Jersey-based Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., also includes installing new drainage infrastructure, sidewalk and a new traffic signal.

More information on state road projects in the area can be found at www.penndot.gov/D8Results.