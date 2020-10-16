A man was held for court in the deaths of two men whose burned bodies were found in a truck on a Manor Township farm lane after prosecutors linked him through blood and bullet casings at a preliminary hearing Friday.

Ezequiel B. Almodovar, 36, is charged with two counts each of homicide and abuse of corpse in the July 27 deaths of Jonathan Rivera, 29, of Lancaster, and Eugenio Morales-Torres, 33, of Columbia. He's also charged with arson and evidence tampering.

Outside the Lancaster County Courthouse, where the hearing was held before District Judge Denise Commins, about two-dozen relatives and supporters of Torres chanted and held signs seeking justice for him and Morales-Torres.

Though prosecutors haven't indicated whether they will seek the death penalty, Jameline Rivera, 25 — who is Jonathan Rivera's sister and was the girlfriend of Morales-Torres — said she hopes they do.

Justice, she said, would be that "he goes away to prison for a long time or death. Honestly, for me, I prefer death," she said, wearing a hoodie and facemask with the men's images.

"We want to know why he did it," she said. Her brother and boyfriend were both good men, she said, adding her boyfriend would sometimes call her to let her know he saw a homeless person and was going to pick up food to feed them.

Morales-Torres had a daughter, around 2 years old, and a son, 9. Jonathan Rivera, who had seven siblings, had a 3-year-old son.

Family members were pleased Almodovar was held for court.

"At least its going one step ahead," said Maricely Rivera, another sister of Jonathan Rivera.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant is most likely responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county-court level.

Almodovar's attorney, Jack McMahon, suggested someone else may have been responsible for the killings, noting testimony at the hearing of a person in black.

Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the district attorney's office, declined comment about whether someone else might have been involved.

Almodovar was friends with the victims, he said, and prosecutors didn't discuss a motive.

"Sure, I would be foolish not to say some of it is suspicious, but you don't hold someone on a double-murder case on possibly, conjecture and maybes," he argued.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller said he had more evidence, but doesn't need to present it at the preliminary hearing level.

Evidence and testimony that was presented, he argued, allows reasonable inferences to be drawn about who was responsible and that weigh in the prosecution's favor at preliminary hearings. And the prosecution doesn't need to show motive.

Miller said Almodovar put himself at the scene: Rivera's fiancée testified to seeing Almodovar on the night of July 27 next to Morales-Torres’ truck, in which the victims were found in the next day. He was crouching down, looking for something in the driveway, where bullet cases were later found. And he had blood on his shirt, Miller said.

Tthe fiancée testified she had gone to Almodovar’s house to look for him after he told her he was going there, but failed to return and could not be reached by phone, according to the district attorney's office. She saw Almodovar, in what appeared to be a blood-stained, white tank top, crouching next to the truck, the office said.

Police also found what appeared to be blood stains in the driveway and on a comforter and towel inside Almodovar’s house, and a bag of blood was found in a biohazard bag inside his garage, according to the district attorney's office.

Almodovar appeared at the hearing via video from the Lancaster County Prison, where he is being held without bail.

Almodovar was released from prison on Nov. 21, 2019, after serving time for a drug offense.

He also has other drug convictions from 2012. And he pleaded guilty to a gun charge and terroristic threats after he threatened people with a gun in the city in 2011, prompting a police officer to shoot at him when Almodovar, running away, pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officer. The officer missed, but Almodovar was caught after being hit with a stun gun. He served 2-1/2 to 5 years in prison in that case.