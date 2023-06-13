A Lancaster County jury on Tuesday afternoon convicted an Upper Leacock Township man of killing two men he had been friends with, then burning their bodies.

He then drove their bodies in Morales-Torres' truck to a farm lane on Charlestown Road in Manor Township and set it on fire, the jury found. Their bodies were found the next day.

The jury deliberated about 2-1/2 hours and the trial began with jury selection on June 5.

The two first-degree murder convictions carry mandatory sentences of life in prison with no opportunity for parole. He was also convicted of two counts of abuse of corpse, and one count each of reckless burning and tampering with evidence. He will be sentenced later.

Prosecutors linked Almodovar to the shootings through blood and bullet casings found at his house.

At a previous hearing, Rivera's fiancée testified to seeing Almodovar on the night of July 27 next to Morales-Torres’ truck. He was crouching down, looking for something in the driveway, where bullet casings were later found. And he had blood on his shirt.

The fiancée testified she had gone to Almodovar’s house to look for him after he told her he was going there, but failed to return and could not be reached by phone, according to prosecutors.

Police also found blood stains in the driveway and on a comforter and towel inside Almodovar’s house, and a bag of blood was found in a biohazard bag inside his garage, according to prosecutors.