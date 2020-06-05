Editor's note: This story was initially published on Wednesday, June 3, but has been updated with more information from the fire chief.

More than two dozen units responded to a massive commercial fire in Upper Leacock Township on Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:22 a.m. to the 200 block of Monterey Road.

The fire started behind EG Outdoor Products, while trash was being burned, according to Bird-In-Hand fire chief Don Boyer.

The flames caught onto the shop, which primarily built outdoor furniture, and then burned the neighboring barn, Boyer said.

The loss was estimated around $1.5 million, according to Boyer, who said the shop had a couple CNC machines inside and a lot of material.

Heavy smoke was visible for miles, caused by the burning of polymer material, which is oil-based, Boyer said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Boyer said. He was released the same day.

This post will be updated.