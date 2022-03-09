An Upper Leacock Township man used a gasoline-filled bottle of Mountain Dew to set a van on fire, causing flames to damage multiple nearby vehicles and a garage, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Drew Paige Losch, 56, used the bottle to intentionally light a 2002 Dodge Caravan on fire in the 200 block of West Main Street in Upper Leacock Township at 3:11 a.m. on Dec. 24, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The fire engulfed the van’s entire engine compartment, also quickly spreading to an adjacent 2017 Ford Focus and 1995 Buick LaSabre as well as damaging a nearby detached garage, police said.

The owners of the Caravan and LaSabre told police they believed Losch had set the vehicles on fire due to an ongoing dispute with him. The affidavit did not state the nature of the dispute.

Losch admitted to police that he filled the Mountain Dew bottle with gasoline and walked from his home to the Caravan to set it on fire with a match. Losch said he lit the fire underneath the vehicle’s engine because he was upset with the vehicle’s owner.

Police charged Losch on Friday with two felony counts of reckless burning.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Losch.

Judge Denise Commins set Losch’s bail at $5,000 during a preliminary hearing Tuesday. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Commins on March 25.

Losch has previously been charged with numerous misdemeanor offenses since at least 2006 including recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats, according to court records. He was most recently sentenced to 60 days of confinement and three years of probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats, criminal mischief and a summary offense in 2020.